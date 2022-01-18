Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

UEPS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,930. The company has a market cap of $289.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.80. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.84 and a 1-year high of $6.97.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, CEO Christopher G.B. Meyer bought 104,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $587,402.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monde Nkosi bought 78,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $344,601.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 426,856 shares of company stock worth $2,166,844 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

et 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of financial technology, products and services to unbanked and underbanked individuals and small businesses in South Africa and other emerging economies. It operates through the following segments: Processing, Financial Services, and Technology. The Processing segment includes fees earned by the company from processing activities performed for its customers from the distribution of prepaid airtime.

