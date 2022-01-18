NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in December

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,600 shares, a decline of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 153,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NeuroMetrix in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NeuroMetrix by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 23,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

NURO traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.37. The stock had a trading volume of 64,101,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,960,897. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 2.87. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $38.75.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

