New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,668 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 437,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,927,000 after buying an additional 21,613 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 410.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.13 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 16.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

