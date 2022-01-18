New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $761,000 Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in EchoStar during the second quarter valued at $253,000.

SATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. EchoStar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.00 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

