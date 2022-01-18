New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $741,000 in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $637,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $3,940,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $13.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PowerSchool Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $148.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.93 million. On average, analysts anticipate that PowerSchool Holdings Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PWSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PowerSchool from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PowerSchool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

