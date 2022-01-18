New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,595 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 100,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 80.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BMTC opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $895.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $57.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In related news, CAO Michael Laplante sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $71,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Britton Murdoch sold 10,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $532,609.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

