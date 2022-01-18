New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Origin Bancorp worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 155.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 114,116.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 22.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 3,504.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.91. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $68.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Origin Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.