Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NCMGY stock opened at $17.76 on Tuesday. Newcrest Mining has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Newcrest Mining Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

