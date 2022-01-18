Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Newmont reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full-year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $4.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their price objective on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

NEM opened at $61.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $75.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $376,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $244,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Newmont by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,571,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,508,066,000 after buying an additional 2,814,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after buying an additional 700,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Newmont by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,038,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $925,207,000 after buying an additional 1,435,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

