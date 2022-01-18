NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Short Interest Down 44.6% in December

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the December 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NREF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.62. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,060. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.97. The company has a market cap of $188.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 904.42, a quick ratio of 904.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 100.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

