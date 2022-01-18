NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Truist Financial

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s previous close.

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NYSE NXRT opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.38 and a beta of 1.02. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.