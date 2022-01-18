NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 579,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $88,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 147,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% in the third quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 3,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $15,580,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 456.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 21,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEE traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,353,050. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

