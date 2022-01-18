NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stake Cut by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

