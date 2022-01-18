NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NEP opened at $76.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.56%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,901 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.01.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

