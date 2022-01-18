NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NEX opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.41.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

