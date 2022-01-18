NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.10

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 23879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 3.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492,591 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 5,445.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,439,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,321,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

