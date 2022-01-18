Nexus (NXS) Market Cap Reaches $27.78 Million

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nexus has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 72,528,409 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Buying and Selling Nexus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

