NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions. Its operating segment consists of Customer Interactions Solutions, Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Company’s solutions include integrated, multimedia recording platforms, software applications and related professional services. NICE Ltd., formerly known as NICE-Systems Ltd., is headquartered in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NICE. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.08.

NICE stock opened at $264.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.73, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.75. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $211.25 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $494.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.93 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in NICE by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in NICE by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,942,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

