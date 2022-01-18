NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NGTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. NightFood has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.52.
NightFood Company Profile
Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?
Receive News & Ratings for NightFood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NightFood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.