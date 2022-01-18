NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in December

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 271,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NGTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 116,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,144. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. NightFood has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.52.

NightFood Company Profile

NightFood Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in nutritional food development, marketing, and distribution business, through its subsidiary. The firm manufactures ice cream in flavors, such as Full Moon Vanilla, Midnight Chocolate, Cold Brew Decaf, After Dinner Mint Chip, Milk & Cookie Dough, Cherry Eclipse, Bed and Breakfast, and Cookies n’ Dreams.

