NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Dempze Nancy E

Dempze Nancy E boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after buying an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,146,330,000 after buying an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $148.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $234.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.44 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

