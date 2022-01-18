NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 85,344 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in NIKE by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 359,801 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $52,254,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 68,710 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NIKE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 261,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $233.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

