NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,601,084 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,877 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 0.6% of American Century Companies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of NIKE worth $813,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in NIKE by 82.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,853.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $192,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock valued at $22,705,317 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a market cap of $234.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.45.

NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

