Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,480 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.89.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $307.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

