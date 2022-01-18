Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.86.

MMC stock opened at $161.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

