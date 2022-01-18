Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 181,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CVS Health by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $68.02 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.04.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.