Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Lowers Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197,988 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $18,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $111.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.63 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.30.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

