Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 745 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 33.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.28.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $372.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $354.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.