Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 987 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Anthem were worth $9,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,212,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Anthem by 460.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Anthem by 36.9% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $452.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.04 and a fifty-two week high of $470.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $435.88 and a 200-day moving average of $404.65.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANTM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.29.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.