NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 40.1% in the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 49,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,611,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,556,000 after purchasing an additional 289,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 10.2% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day moving average of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

