NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Cuts Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,095 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $1,315,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $9,740,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $2,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.28.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

