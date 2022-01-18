NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $2.44 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 112.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,593,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $470,102,000 after purchasing an additional 343,364 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,284,000 after acquiring an additional 460,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $188,516,000 after buying an additional 41,810 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cognex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,001,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $168,202,000 after buying an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CGNX opened at $70.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a boost from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

