NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 95.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the third quarter worth $42,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 54.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

