NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,484,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 392.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 43,727 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,379 shares of company stock worth $11,828,448. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $323.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.75.

ALB opened at $233.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 123.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $133.82 and a 52-week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.47 and a 200-day moving average of $231.29.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $830.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

