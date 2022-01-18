NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Motco raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $46,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.8% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE DELL opened at $60.53 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.19 and a 12-month high of $60.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

