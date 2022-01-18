Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,981,000 after purchasing an additional 458,992 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,922,000 after purchasing an additional 363,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.85.

Shares of NCLH opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The firm had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

