Notis McConarty Edward Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 1.7% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in CVS Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,350,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $363,030,000 after acquiring an additional 576,576 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 25,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 67,811 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.04.

NYSE:CVS opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

