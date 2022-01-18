Notis McConarty Edward Increases Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Notis McConarty Edward raised its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Nestlé comprises approximately 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 28.8% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.8% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $4,173,000. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 130 to CHF 135 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $141.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

