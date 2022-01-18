Notis McConarty Edward Sells 1,000 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $232.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.28. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.