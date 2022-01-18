Notis McConarty Edward Sells 200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

Shares of TXN opened at $184.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $170.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.99 and a 200 day moving average of $190.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

