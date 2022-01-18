Notis McConarty Edward Sells 350 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Notis McConarty Edward decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,894,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $257.83 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day moving average of $253.74.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

