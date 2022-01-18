Notis McConarty Edward Sells 513 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 29.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Chubb were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.19.

CB opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.90. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $201.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.28%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

