O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Sold by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 406,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,724 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,833,000 after acquiring an additional 750,910 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,696,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,114,000 after acquiring an additional 637,795 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 239.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 839,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 592,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OI traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $14.18. 15,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.56.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

