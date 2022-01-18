O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 2,486.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. News Co. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.96.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.