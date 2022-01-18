O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 5,115 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 216.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,893,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,746,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock opened at $250.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.39 and a 200-day moving average of $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $416.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DDS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.80.

Dillard's Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

