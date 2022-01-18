O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter worth $1,678,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,048,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $56.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

