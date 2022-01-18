O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,969,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $2,409,310.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,564 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,279 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

