O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in Textron by 13.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 68,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Textron by 4.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Textron by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,951,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $478,027,000 after purchasing an additional 100,492 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $645,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,330,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $297,035,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Textron from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $76.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.75. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.35%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

