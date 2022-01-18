O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 88,638 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,638 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 68,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock valued at $16,552,447. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $74.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.11. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $77.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

