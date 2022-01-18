Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Trading Down 9.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oak Street Health traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $19.96. 46,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,209,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on OSH. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $312,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,541 shares of company stock worth $13,911,409. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

