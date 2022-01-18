Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) PT Raised to $180.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $14.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.25.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

Shares of OAS stock opened at $138.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $140.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,305,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after acquiring an additional 695,287 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 4,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 432,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 423,202 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.